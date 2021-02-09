First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $68,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

