First Trust Advisors LP Has $78.23 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $78,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $494.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.44 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.70 and a 200 day moving average of $552.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.