First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,107 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $75,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

