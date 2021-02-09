First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 11,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 69.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

