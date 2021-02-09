First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.90

Shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

