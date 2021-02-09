First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 2,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

