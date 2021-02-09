First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.11

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 41996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

