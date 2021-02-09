FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.81

Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.81 and traded as high as $89.00. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 3,541,800 shares traded.

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

