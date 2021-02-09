Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

