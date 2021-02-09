Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. 3,547,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

