Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-12% to $15.7-16.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.84 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. 3,547,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,674. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.91.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.