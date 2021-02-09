Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 2608915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$306.12 million and a P/E ratio of -36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.46.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

