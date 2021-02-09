Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $94.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

