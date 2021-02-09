Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

