Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $153.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.