Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.