Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman Sells 2,015,992 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,672. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

