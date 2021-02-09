Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Up 15.8%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $4.33. 3,676,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,352% from the average session volume of 253,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
