Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Up 15.8%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $4.33. 3,676,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,352% from the average session volume of 253,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

