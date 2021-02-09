Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 68,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

