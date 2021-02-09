FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Achieves $250,852.62

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $250,852.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

