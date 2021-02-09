Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Nucor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

