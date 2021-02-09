Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,847,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

