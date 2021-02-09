Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 61,944 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

