Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

