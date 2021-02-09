Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 153,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

TGT opened at $193.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.