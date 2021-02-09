Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 56,668 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 2.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.15% of Tapestry worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.