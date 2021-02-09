Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day moving average is $221.08.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

