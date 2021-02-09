Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

