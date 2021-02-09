Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after buying an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -356.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

