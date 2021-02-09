Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

