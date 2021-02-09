Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41.

Several research firms have commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

