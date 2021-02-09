Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

