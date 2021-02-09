Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 10,186 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.