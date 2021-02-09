Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 14,874 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

