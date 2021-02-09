Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

