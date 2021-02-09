Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

