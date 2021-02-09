Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,101 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.9% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

