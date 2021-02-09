Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

NYSE SPG opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

