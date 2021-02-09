Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

