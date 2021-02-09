Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,574 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $121.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

