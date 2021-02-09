Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 48,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,426 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

