Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

