FLO Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $63,157.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

