Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits Market Capitalization of $248.62 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $248.62 million and $6.57 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $10.67 or 0.00022771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.