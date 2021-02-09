Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $359.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $359.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.