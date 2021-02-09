Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

