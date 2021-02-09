Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 5.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 1,819,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,614,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.
FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.