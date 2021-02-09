Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 5.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 1,819,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,614,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

