FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,590.80

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, FLUX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLUX token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $189,590.80 and approximately $872.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 285,768 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

