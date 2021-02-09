FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $849,465.03 and $4,183.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

