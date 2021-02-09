FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.65-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

